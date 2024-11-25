CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 544¾ 547½ 529½ 532½ —11¾ Mar 565 568½ 550¾ 553½ —11¼ May 575¼ 578¾ 561¾ 564 —11 Jul 583¼ 586¼ 569½ 571½ —11¼ Sep 599 599 583 584¾ —10¾ Dec 613½ 613½ 600 601¾ —10¼ Mar 625¼ 625¾ 613½ 614 —10¼ Est. sales 126,141. Fri.’s sales 118,529 Fri.’s open int 424,774 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 425¼ 426¼ 422¼ 424 —1½ Mar 434¾ 435¾ 431¾ 432½ —2¾ May 442 442½ 439 440 —2½ Jul 445 446 442¾ 443½ —2½ Sep 432 432¾ 429½ 430 —2¾ Dec 435¼ 436¼ 432¾ 433¼ —3 Mar 447¼ 447¼ 444¼ 444¼ —3 May 451¾ 452½ 451 451 —2½ Jul 455 456 454¾ 455 —2 Sep 443¾ 444¾ 443¾ 444½ Dec 444½ 446 444 444 —1 Dec 445 445 444 444 — ¾ Est. sales 444,194. Fri.’s sales 399,794 Fri.’s open int 1,637,601 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 349¾ 350 345 345 —4¼ Mar 368¾ 371¾ 366½ 368 —2½ Est. sales 279. Fri.’s sales 279 Fri.’s open int 3,733 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 987½ 993¼ 983 984½ +1 Mar 994¼ 1000¾ 991¾ 993¼ +1 May 1006½ 1014 1005¼ 1007 +1¼ Jul 1020½ 1026 1017½ 1019½ +1¼ Aug 1021 1024¾ 1016 1018¼ +1½ Sep 1010 1013¼ 1004¾ 1007 +¾ Nov 1008½ 1015¼ 1005¾ 1009½ +1 Jan 1020 1023¾ 1019 1019 +¾ Mar 1024 1025¼ 1020¾ 1021¼ +1½ Jul 1037¼ 1037¼ 1035 1035 +2½ Est. sales 239,715. Fri.’s sales 219,459 Fri.’s open int 914,295, up 5,835

