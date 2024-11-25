CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|544¾
|547½
|529½
|532½
|—11¾
|Mar
|565
|568½
|550¾
|553½
|—11¼
|May
|575¼
|578¾
|561¾
|564
|—11
|Jul
|583¼
|586¼
|569½
|571½
|—11¼
|Sep
|599
|599
|583
|584¾
|—10¾
|Dec
|613½
|613½
|600
|601¾
|—10¼
|Mar
|625¼
|625¾
|613½
|614
|—10¼
|Est. sales 126,141.
|Fri.’s sales 118,529
|Fri.’s open int 424,774
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|425¼
|426¼
|422¼
|424
|—1½
|Mar
|434¾
|435¾
|431¾
|432½
|—2¾
|May
|442
|442½
|439
|440
|—2½
|Jul
|445
|446
|442¾
|443½
|—2½
|Sep
|432
|432¾
|429½
|430
|—2¾
|Dec
|435¼
|436¼
|432¾
|433¼
|—3
|Mar
|447¼
|447¼
|444¼
|444¼
|—3
|May
|451¾
|452½
|451
|451
|—2½
|Jul
|455
|456
|454¾
|455
|—2
|Sep
|443¾
|444¾
|443¾
|444½
|Dec
|444½
|446
|444
|444
|—1
|Dec
|445
|445
|444
|444
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 444,194.
|Fri.’s sales 399,794
|Fri.’s open int 1,637,601
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|349¾
|350
|345
|345
|—4¼
|Mar
|368¾
|371¾
|366½
|368
|—2½
|Est. sales 279.
|Fri.’s sales 279
|Fri.’s open int 3,733
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|987½
|993¼
|983
|984½
|+1
|Mar
|994¼
|1000¾
|991¾
|993¼
|+1
|May
|1006½
|1014
|1005¼
|1007
|+1¼
|Jul
|1020½
|1026
|1017½
|1019½
|+1¼
|Aug
|1021
|1024¾
|1016
|1018¼
|+1½
|Sep
|1010
|1013¼
|1004¾
|1007
|+¾
|Nov
|1008½
|1015¼
|1005¾
|1009½
|+1
|Jan
|1020
|1023¾
|1019
|1019
|+¾
|Mar
|1024
|1025¼
|1020¾
|1021¼
|+1½
|Jul
|1037¼
|1037¼
|1035
|1035
|+2½
|Est. sales 239,715.
|Fri.’s sales 219,459
|Fri.’s open int 914,295,
|up 5,835
