Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 544¾ 547½ 529½ 532½ —11¾
Mar 565 568½ 550¾ 553½ —11¼
May 575¼ 578¾ 561¾ 564 —11
Jul 583¼ 586¼ 569½ 571½ —11¼
Sep 599 599 583 584¾ —10¾
Dec 613½ 613½ 600 601¾ —10¼
Mar 625¼ 625¾ 613½ 614 —10¼
Est. sales 126,141. Fri.’s sales 118,529
Fri.’s open int 424,774
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 425¼ 426¼ 422¼ 424 —1½
Mar 434¾ 435¾ 431¾ 432½ —2¾
May 442 442½ 439 440 —2½
Jul 445 446 442¾ 443½ —2½
Sep 432 432¾ 429½ 430 —2¾
Dec 435¼ 436¼ 432¾ 433¼ —3
Mar 447¼ 447¼ 444¼ 444¼ —3
May 451¾ 452½ 451 451 —2½
Jul 455 456 454¾ 455 —2
Sep 443¾ 444¾ 443¾ 444½
Dec 444½ 446 444 444 —1
Dec 445 445 444 444 ¾
Est. sales 444,194. Fri.’s sales 399,794
Fri.’s open int 1,637,601
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 349¾ 350 345 345 —4¼
Mar 368¾ 371¾ 366½ 368 —2½
Est. sales 279. Fri.’s sales 279
Fri.’s open int 3,733
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 987½ 993¼ 983 984½ +1
Mar 994¼ 1000¾ 991¾ 993¼ +1
May 1006½ 1014 1005¼ 1007 +1¼
Jul 1020½ 1026 1017½ 1019½ +1¼
Aug 1021 1024¾ 1016 1018¼ +1½
Sep 1010 1013¼ 1004¾ 1007
Nov 1008½ 1015¼ 1005¾ 1009½ +1
Jan 1020 1023¾ 1019 1019
Mar 1024 1025¼ 1020¾ 1021¼ +1½
Jul 1037¼ 1037¼ 1035 1035 +2½
Est. sales 239,715. Fri.’s sales 219,459
Fri.’s open int 914,295, up 5,835

