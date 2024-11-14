CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 540 544¼ 528 529¼ —11¾ Mar 555 559¼ 546¼ 547 —9½ May 567 569¼ 556 556½ —10 Jul 573¾ 576½ 563½ 564 —10¼ Sep 587½ 589¾ 577 577½ —10 Dec 604¼ 606¼ 594 594 —10¼ Mar 616¼ 616¼ 608 608¼ —8¼ May 619¼ 619¼ 611¼ 611¼ —8¾ Est. sales 168,623. Wed.’s sales 226,934 Wed.’s open int 459,964, up 13,017 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 426 428 418½ 418¾ —7¾ Mar 437 439¼ 430¼ 430½ —7 May 444¼ 445¾ 437¾ 438¼ —6 Jul 447¼ 449 442 442¼ —5¼ Sep 437 438 432 432½ —4 Dec 440¼ 441¾ 436¼ 436½ —3¾ Mar 452 452 447¼ 447½ —3¾ May 456¼ 456¼ 454 454 —3½ Jul 458¼ 458¼ 457¾ 458¼ —2¾ Sep 446½ 448½ 446½ 447¾ — ¾ Dec 449 449 446¾ 447 —2 Jul 462¼ 462¼ 462 462 —2 Dec 447¼ 447¼ 446¾ 446¾ —1 Est. sales 493,293. Wed.’s sales 465,812 Wed.’s open int 1,676,097, up 1,912 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 344 357 342¼ 347½ +5½ Mar 356½ 367¼ 356¼ 360 +3½ May 367 367 363¾ 363¾ +4½ Est. sales 700. Wed.’s sales 967 Wed.’s open int 4,043 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 990¼ 990¼ 985¾ 985¾ —18½ Jan 1006½ 1013¾ 988¾ 989 —18¾ Mar 1016¾ 1023½ 1000½ 1000¾ —17¾ May 1030 1036 1014¼ 1014½ —17 Jul 1043¾ 1047½ 1026½ 1026½ —17 Aug 1040¾ 1046 1025½ 1025¾ —16½ Sep 1028¼ 1032½ 1013¾ 1013¾ —15¾ Nov 1027½ 1031½ 1013¾ 1013¾ —14¾ Jan 1040½ 1040½ 1025 1025 —12¾ Mar 1039 1039 1025 1025 —13½ May 1035¾ 1035¾ 1033¼ 1035 —9¼ Jul 1049¼ 1049¼ 1041¾ 1041¾ —10¼ Nov 1039¾ 1039¾ 1024 1024 —13¼ Nov 1042 1042 1026¼ 1026¼ —19 Est. sales 207,279. Wed.’s sales 195,003 Wed.’s open int 876,719, up 14,459

