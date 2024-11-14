Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 540 544¼ 528 529¼ —11¾
Mar 555 559¼ 546¼ 547 —9½
May 567 569¼ 556 556½ —10
Jul 573¾ 576½ 563½ 564 —10¼
Sep 587½ 589¾ 577 577½ —10
Dec 604¼ 606¼ 594 594 —10¼
Mar 616¼ 616¼ 608 608¼ —8¼
May 619¼ 619¼ 611¼ 611¼ —8¾
Est. sales 168,623. Wed.’s sales 226,934
Wed.’s open int 459,964, up 13,017
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 426 428 418½ 418¾ —7¾
Mar 437 439¼ 430¼ 430½ —7
May 444¼ 445¾ 437¾ 438¼ —6
Jul 447¼ 449 442 442¼ —5¼
Sep 437 438 432 432½ —4
Dec 440¼ 441¾ 436¼ 436½ —3¾
Mar 452 452 447¼ 447½ —3¾
May 456¼ 456¼ 454 454 —3½
Jul 458¼ 458¼ 457¾ 458¼ —2¾
Sep 446½ 448½ 446½ 447¾ ¾
Dec 449 449 446¾ 447 —2
Jul 462¼ 462¼ 462 462 —2
Dec 447¼ 447¼ 446¾ 446¾ —1
Est. sales 493,293. Wed.’s sales 465,812
Wed.’s open int 1,676,097, up 1,912
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 344 357 342¼ 347½ +5½
Mar 356½ 367¼ 356¼ 360 +3½
May 367 367 363¾ 363¾ +4½
Est. sales 700. Wed.’s sales 967
Wed.’s open int 4,043
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 990¼ 990¼ 985¾ 985¾ —18½
Jan 1006½ 1013¾ 988¾ 989 —18¾
Mar 1016¾ 1023½ 1000½ 1000¾ —17¾
May 1030 1036 1014¼ 1014½ —17
Jul 1043¾ 1047½ 1026½ 1026½ —17
Aug 1040¾ 1046 1025½ 1025¾ —16½
Sep 1028¼ 1032½ 1013¾ 1013¾ —15¾
Nov 1027½ 1031½ 1013¾ 1013¾ —14¾
Jan 1040½ 1040½ 1025 1025 —12¾
Mar 1039 1039 1025 1025 —13½
May 1035¾ 1035¾ 1033¼ 1035 —9¼
Jul 1049¼ 1049¼ 1041¾ 1041¾ —10¼
Nov 1039¾ 1039¾ 1024 1024 —13¼
Nov 1042 1042 1026¼ 1026¼ —19
Est. sales 207,279. Wed.’s sales 195,003
Wed.’s open int 876,719, up 14,459

