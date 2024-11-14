CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|540
|544¼
|528
|529¼
|—11¾
|Mar
|555
|559¼
|546¼
|547
|—9½
|May
|567
|569¼
|556
|556½
|—10
|Jul
|573¾
|576½
|563½
|564
|—10¼
|Sep
|587½
|589¾
|577
|577½
|—10
|Dec
|604¼
|606¼
|594
|594
|—10¼
|Mar
|616¼
|616¼
|608
|608¼
|—8¼
|May
|619¼
|619¼
|611¼
|611¼
|—8¾
|Est. sales 168,623.
|Wed.’s sales 226,934
|Wed.’s open int 459,964,
|up 13,017
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|426
|428
|418½
|418¾
|—7¾
|Mar
|437
|439¼
|430¼
|430½
|—7
|May
|444¼
|445¾
|437¾
|438¼
|—6
|Jul
|447¼
|449
|442
|442¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|437
|438
|432
|432½
|—4
|Dec
|440¼
|441¾
|436¼
|436½
|—3¾
|Mar
|452
|452
|447¼
|447½
|—3¾
|May
|456¼
|456¼
|454
|454
|—3½
|Jul
|458¼
|458¼
|457¾
|458¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|446½
|448½
|446½
|447¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|449
|449
|446¾
|447
|—2
|Jul
|462¼
|462¼
|462
|462
|—2
|Dec
|447¼
|447¼
|446¾
|446¾
|—1
|Est. sales 493,293.
|Wed.’s sales 465,812
|Wed.’s open int 1,676,097,
|up 1,912
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|344
|357
|342¼
|347½
|+5½
|Mar
|356½
|367¼
|356¼
|360
|+3½
|May
|367
|367
|363¾
|363¾
|+4½
|Est. sales 700.
|Wed.’s sales 967
|Wed.’s open int 4,043
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|990¼
|990¼
|985¾
|985¾
|—18½
|Jan
|1006½
|1013¾
|988¾
|989
|—18¾
|Mar
|1016¾
|1023½
|1000½
|1000¾
|—17¾
|May
|1030
|1036
|1014¼
|1014½
|—17
|Jul
|1043¾
|1047½
|1026½
|1026½
|—17
|Aug
|1040¾
|1046
|1025½
|1025¾
|—16½
|Sep
|1028¼
|1032½
|1013¾
|1013¾
|—15¾
|Nov
|1027½
|1031½
|1013¾
|1013¾
|—14¾
|Jan
|1040½
|1040½
|1025
|1025
|—12¾
|Mar
|1039
|1039
|1025
|1025
|—13½
|May
|1035¾
|1035¾
|1033¼
|1035
|—9¼
|Jul
|1049¼
|1049¼
|1041¾
|1041¾
|—10¼
|Nov
|1039¾
|1039¾
|1024
|1024
|—13¼
|Nov
|1042
|1042
|1026¼
|1026¼
|—19
|Est. sales 207,279.
|Wed.’s sales 195,003
|Wed.’s open int 876,719,
|up 14,459
