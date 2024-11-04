PRA Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $27.2…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $27.2 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $281.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.