PPL: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $214 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period.

PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.67 to $1.73 per share.

