PowerFleet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $77 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.5 million.

PowerFleet shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

