Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Powell Industries: Fiscal Q4…

Powell Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 4:33 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported profit of $46.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.77 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $275.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $149.8 million, or $12.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up