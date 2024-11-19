Powell Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported profit of $46.1 million in its fiscal…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported profit of $46.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.77 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $275.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $149.8 million, or $12.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWL

