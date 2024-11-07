Potbelly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported profit of $3.7 million in its third quarter.…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $115.1 million in the period.

