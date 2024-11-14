Post Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $81.6…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $81.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $366.7 million, or $5.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.92 billion.

