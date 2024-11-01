PNM Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported earnings of $131.3 million in…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported earnings of $131.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.43 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $569.3 million in the period.

PNM Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.75 per share.

