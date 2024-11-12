Pluri: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Pluri Inc. (PLUR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.08.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $326,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUR

