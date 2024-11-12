Plug Power: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $211.2 million…

The Slingerlands, New York-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $173.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.8 million.

Plug Power expects full-year revenue in the range of $700 million to $800 million.

