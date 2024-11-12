PLDT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAKATI, Philippines (AP) — MAKATI, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PHI) on Tuesday reported net income of…

MAKATI, Philippines (AP) — MAKATI, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PHI) on Tuesday reported net income of $168.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Makati, Philippines-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $933.4 million in the period.

