Playtika: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.3 million.

The Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $620.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $622.7 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion.

