PlayAGS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $99.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.7 million.

PlayAGS shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.

