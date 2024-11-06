Playa Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $183.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLYA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.