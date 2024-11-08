Plains All American: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $220 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $220 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $12.74 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.56 billion.

