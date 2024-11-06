Pinnacle West: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $395 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $3.37.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $3.37.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $5 to $5.20 per share.

