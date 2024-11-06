PHX Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.1 million…

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

The Texas, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.