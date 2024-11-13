Phoenix New Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 21 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $28.2 million to $30.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FENG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FENG

