Perspective Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $369,000 in the period.

Perspective Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.75, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

