Perrigo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share.

