Permian Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $386.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

