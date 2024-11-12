Permian Basin Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.1 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

