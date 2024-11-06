Perion Network: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.9 million.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.

