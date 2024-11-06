Performant Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFMT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.