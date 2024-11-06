Performance Food: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $108 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $15.42 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.6 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $62.5 billion to $63.5 billion.

