Perdoceo Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Tuesday reported profit of $38.3 million in its third quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $169.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 49 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.28 per share.

