Peoples Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $74 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45 million, which beat Street forecasts.

