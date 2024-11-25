PennantPark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported profit…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported profit of $21.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $55.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.8 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $186.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFLT

