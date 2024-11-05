Pembina Pipeline: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $280.8 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $280.8 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

