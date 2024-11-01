Pediatrix Medical Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $19.4…

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $511.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.1 million.

