PDS Biotechnology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Thursday reported a loss of…

EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its third quarter.

The East Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 29 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDSB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.