Paymentus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Tuesday reported profit of $14.4 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $231.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $220 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $829 million to $834 million.

