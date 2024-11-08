PAR Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Friday reported a loss of…

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Friday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its third quarter.

The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.