Par Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 4:58 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported profit of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARR

