Papa John’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $41.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $506.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.8 million.

