Pangaea Logistics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $153.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANL

