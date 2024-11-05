Pan American Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $56.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $716.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $743 million.

