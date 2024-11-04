Palomar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $145.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.7 million.

