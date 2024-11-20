Palo Alto: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $350.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.54 to $1.56.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.26 to $6.39 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.