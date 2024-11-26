PagerDuty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, PagerDuty said it expects revenue in the range of $118.5 million to $120.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $464.5 million to $466.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.