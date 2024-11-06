Pacira: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $143.5 million…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $143.5 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $167.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.3 million.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $705 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCRX

