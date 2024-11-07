Pacific Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.7 million in its third quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $40 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.9 million.

