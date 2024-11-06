Owens Corning: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $321 million. The…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $321 million.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.01 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.