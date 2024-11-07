Ovintiv: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $507 million. On a per-share…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $507 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

