Otter Tail: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported profit of $85.5 million in its third quarter.

The Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $338 million in the period.

Otter Tail expects full-year earnings to be $6.97 to $7.17 per share.

