Ormat Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The geothermal company posted revenue of $211.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.7 million.

Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $875 million to $893 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.