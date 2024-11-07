Orion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.2 million in…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $463.4 million in the period.

Orion expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share.

