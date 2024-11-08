Organovo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) on Friday reported a loss of $2.5 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) on Friday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The development-stage company focused on commercializing functional human tissue for drug and biological research posted revenue of $30,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONVO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.