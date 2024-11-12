Organogenesis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 4:37 PM

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Tuesday reported profit of $12.3 million in its third quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $115.2 million in the period.

